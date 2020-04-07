No favouritism in quarantine placement: Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: The government does not practise double standards in the matter of quarantine centre placements for returning Malaysians as alleged on social media.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) however said the cost covered by the government would only be up to RM150 for room and food daily for three-star and above hotels.

“The government has identified and gazetted 45 hotels as quarantine centres and it will cover expenses for rooms and food limited to RM150 per day.

“Other costs such as laundry and other services are paid for personally by the respective individuals under quarantine,“ he said during the daily National Security council press conference yesterday (April 7).

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said when the compulsory quarantine measure was enforced, it was so that the rule was adhered to by Malaysians returning from abroad as well as foreigners, such as ambassadors and diplomats entering the country.

“Embassies approached us to allow their representatives to be quarantined at hotels and will bear the full cost of stay for their diplomats,” he said.