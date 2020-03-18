No flight restrictions, M’sians in Indonesia can contact embassy for help

JAKARTA: Malaysians in Indonesia who wish to return home have been told to contact the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta if they need help.

In a statement today, the embassy said no flight restrictions had been imposed by the Malaysian or Indonesian government.

“However, following the implementation of the Movement Control Order from March 18 to 31, 2020 by the Malaysian government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia, several airlines have reduced their flight frequencies between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Malaysians in Indonesia who want to return to Malaysia during this period are advised to contact the airlines concerned for further information and to reschedule their flights if necessary,” the statement said.

Anyone who needs consular assistance can call +62 813 8081 3036 or email the embassy at mwjakarta@kln.gov.my or jkonsular@gmail.com. - Bernama