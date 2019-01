PUTRAJAYA: The government’s policy of giving priority to the low-income group in fully residential schools (SBP) will not cause a flood of pupils at day schools, according to Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

“The matter will not become an issue as schools have their own intakes,” he said after an observation on the first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putrajaya Precinct 14(1), here today.

A total of 465, 411 Year One pupils and about 4.7 million primary and secondary students registered for the 2019 school session nationwide.

Maszlee said the government has decided to return the spirit of SBP to assist the B40 in line with the policy of the new government to provide quality education facilities.

In December, the Education Ministry announced that up to 60% of the overall places at SBP would be allocated to students from the B40 group in 2019.

The ministry said an offer for Form One at SBP however would take into consideration several factors such as the school selected by applicants, the school’s enrolment capacity, gender and locality of applicants.

Maszlee said placement at SBP would also focus on pupils from rural and urban B40 group.

“Children of low-ranking uniform personnel will also be given the opportunity to study at fully residential schools will help improve the family’s economy when they become successful,” he said.

In this regard, Maszlee is confident excellent students would also be successful in any schools despite not getting a place at SBP.

“According to experience, I can see excellent students even in village schools (rural area) doing well with the help of teachers and guidance by parents,” he said. — Bernama