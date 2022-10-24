No forecast of unusual bad weather end of this month: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no forecast of unusual bad weather at end of this month, as has been made viral on social media platforms and WhatsApp, says the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah in a statement today said that the latest monitoring shows humid weather to prevail in most states due to the concentration of winds in the Peninsula, northern Sarawak and western Sabah until end of October.

He said at the same time, a low-pressure system formed in the west of the Philippines is expected to move west and northwest away from the country’s regions which will have a slight effect on the sea conditions.

He said a first category warning of strong winds and rough seas had been issued today with wind speeds of between 40 to 50 km/h and wave heights of up to 3.5 metres expected to occur in Condore, Reef North and Layang-Layang waters from Oct 27-30.

Muhammad Helmi said MetMalaysia will notify if there are significant weather changes.

The public is reminded to obtain accurate information on weather forecasts and warnings, through MetMalaysia’s official website and official social media pages or through the hotline 1-300-22-1638, as well as the ‘myCuaca’ application. - Bernama