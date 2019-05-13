No formal request to declassify May 13 reports

PUTRAJAYA: The government has not received any formal request to declassify reports on the May 13, 1969 racial riots, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

“Maybe it is just a view of some people. But more importantly those were the past; we are now looking at the present and the future,” Muhyiddin told a press conference, here today.

He was responding to calls by Human rights watchdog Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) director and author Kua Kia Soong on Sunday for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to declassify documents on the May 13 incident.

Muhyiddin said PH had promised to be fair and to handle any issues squarely by taking into consideration the interests of the people for the sake of peace and harmony.

It is important for Malaysians to learn from the past and to make sure Malaysia would not face the same problem in the future, he said.

“There is no use digging up old stories ... an important lesson (is) what we are doing now and in the future,” he said.

On reports that a ‘tonto syndicate’ had been detected fixing global positioning system (GPS) devices on vehicles of the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem), Muhyiddin said police could take action if they interfered with the duties of border security enforcement agencies.

“They have no right (to install the gadgets) and if involved they will be considered agents of parties out to create trouble; therefore police have the right to act against them,” he said. — Bernama