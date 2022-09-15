No foul play in death of senior citizen

IPOH: A post-mortem conducted on a detainee who died at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) on Tuesday revealed that there was no element of foul play and no criminal elements.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said there were no physical injuries that could be linked to criminal elements.

“According to the results of the post-mortem, the cause of death was Haemoperitneum due to the ruptured pancreatic pseudocyst, which is bleeding in the abdomen caused by the rupture of the pancreatic cyst,“ he said in a statement.

He said that the case was classified as sudden death and that the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody (USJKT) and Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) would continue investigations and refer the results of the investigation to the coroner.

Yesterday, the 62-year-old suspected drug addict who was arrested at Jalan Carey here last Saturday was found to be unwell at the Jelapang Police Station just before being brought to the Magistrate’s Court here to be charged at about 9.02 am.

Police contacted the hospital and the detainee (OKT) was sent to the HRPB by ambulance to receive treatment but was confirmed dead after emergency treatment was provided by the hospital’s medical officer at about 10.30 am. - Bernama