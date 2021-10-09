No fresh indicators found: SAR for five anglers put off - Maritime

KUCHING: The search and rescue operation (SAR) for five anglers who reportedly failed to return on October 3 Kampung Guar Sabun, Batu Pahat , was put off at 5 pm today after no new indicators were found.

Sarawak Maritime director, First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus (pix) said the rescue team did not find any new indicator in the seven days of operation except for an orange buoy.

He said the buoy was found floating 34.5 nautical miles northwest of Sungai Santubong estuary on October 3 and was confirmed to belong to the boat.

“The search for the victims and boat will still be conducted after this whereby it will be entered in the daily operation patrol sector for assets operating at sea later.

“And the possibility of the victims being found alive is remote,” he said in a statement today.

On overall, Zin Azman said the rescue team had conducted the search encompassing an area of 3,144.04 nautical square miles from the first to the seventh day involving numerous assets at sea and in the air.

“Maritime Malaysia wishes to thank all the agencies involved, namely, Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Department of Marine Fisheries Sarawak, Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Coast Guard and Telaga Air JKK and maritime communities,” he said.

On October 2, a boat with five anglers reportedly did not return after heading to the Karang Berumput and Tukun Bass waters from Santubong after going out since October 1.

The five missing victims were Khamizan Saidi, 40; Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.- Bernama