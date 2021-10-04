No further development under Zero Reject Policy for disabled students — Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: The Zero Reject Policy implemented by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in January 2019 has not shown any development for disabled students, Dewan Negara was told today.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said through the policy, a total of 10,200 classes for students with disabilities had been set up in 2019.

“Unfortunately, for more than a year now, we parents of children with disabilities have not heard of MOE’s further efforts involving the implementation of this policy,“ she said while debating the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong here today.

Therefore, she called on the MOE to state their short-term and long-term plans to guarantee that disabled students would not be left out of the national education system as well as the facilities provided by the government and to ensure that these students be included in the ministry’s 21st Century Learning (PAK21).

PAK21 refers to the MOE’s initiative which champions a student-centred learning process that is steered by five elements of communication, collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and values and ethics

Ras Adiba also said that she hoped MOE could cooperate with the Ministry of National Unity to introduce sign language as a third language at all its Unity Kindergartens nationwide.

“Through this effort, we can create a society that is sensitive to the needs of the disabled as well as establishes an inclusive community. I hope the Minister of National Unity (Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique) can implement this,“ she added.

The senator also wanted to know the amount distributed to repair and provide infrastructure for disabled students in public and private higher learning institutions (IPTs) between 2015 and 2021.

“Funds should be channelled to IPTs to improve infrastructure such as ramps, toilets as well as to provide sign language interpreter services, vans and learning facilities for disabled students,“ she said.

In this regard, Ras Adiba urged the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to discuss with the Ministry of Finance to increase financial aid provided to these students.

She also suggested that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development rationalise the upgrading of the Department of Persons with Disabilities as a standalone department, instead of placing it under the Social Welfare Department, as its 100-day Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). — Bernama