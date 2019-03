KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members are free to say what they want. They just have to be mindful of what they say.

This is the advice given by party deputy president Datuk Sri Mohamed Hasan in the wake of an uproar over statements by Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Mohamed said there was no need to impose a gag order on any party leader. They should know what to say and what may be detrimental to the party and country,“ he added at a press conference after an Umno supreme council meeting here today.

He said Umno leaders should be careful of what they say especially in the run-up to the Rantau by-election.

Mohamed had won the Rantau seat unopposed in the 14th general elections but his win was declared null and void by the Election Court. The by-election has been scheduled for April 13.

Nazri riled up MCA and MIC leaders over allegedly racist statements he made during the campaign for the Semenyih by-election.

The two parties also alleged that his appointment as secretary-general of Barisan Nasional (BN) was unconstitutional and they have threatened to stay out of the BN supreme council meeting tomorrow if Nazri was there.

Nazri, who had earlier insisted that he would be attending the meeting has now recapitulated and chosen to stay away.

On another matters, Mohamed announced that party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri would be the new Opposition Leader.

He takes over from Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has taken “garden leave” as Umno president to face several corruption charges in court.

Mohamed said Ismail, who is currently carrying out the duties of deputy president, was picked by virtue of his seniority in Umno and his position as one of the top leaders in the party.

He said the decision has been conveyed to Ahmad Zahid as well as leaders of the other parties in the opposition bloc, including PAS and several Sarawak-based parties.

The position of party whip, which was held by Ismail previously, will now be given to Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is also a party vice-president.