SHAH ALAM: No harmful gas leaks or chemical spills were detected at the Banting Hospital Specialist Clinic near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the department received an emergency call at about 11.33am stating that 15 people suffered from symptoms of cough and eye irritation while at the clinic.

“A Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) unit from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department and a fire-engine from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene,“ he said in a statement here today.

He added that the Hazmat team then checked the area using gas detectors and sampling pumps and no leaks or spills were found.

He said the air quality was normal and no one was hurt. — Bernama