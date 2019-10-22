No gunshot wounds on Beluran dead elephant: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Five scars were found on the carcass of a pygmy elephant that was found in an oil plantation in Beluran, Sabah, last Saturday, but none from gunshots, the police said.

However, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director (General Operations Force), Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff told a media conference today that investigation on the case was still in progress.

Workers at Ladang Bimbingan 2, Beluran, stumbled upon the carcass of the elephant, believed to be about 25 years-old and weighing 2.5 tonnes, when searching for the source of a foul smell in the plantation.

The male elephant, with its tusks removed, was believed to have died five days before it was found.

On Sept 25, the carcass of another pygmy elephant, riddled with gunshots, was found in Sungai Udin Dumpas, Kalabakan, Tawau.

Following investigations, six people were detained. — Bernama