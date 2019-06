IPOH: All orang asli settlements in Perak are under control and the residents do not face any health problems.

Chairman of the State Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resources Committee A. Sivanesan, said the State Health Department has been directed to monitor the health situation in all the villages.

He said the department will submit a weekly report on the situation.

“So far, there are no issues, including with the supply of water.

“There have been no complaints about health from the residents or the headmen in the orang asli settlement. It’s all under full control,“ he told Bernama here.

Sivanesan said a mobile clinic had also been placed on alert, ready to be used at any time.

Perak has more than 60,000 orang asli people living in 256 villages, with 101 villages in the Chenderiang area, Tapah, about 65km from here. — Bernama