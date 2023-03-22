No hearing date yet for Bung Moktar and wife’s appeal, further case management on May 22

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has yet to fix a hearing date for Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad’s appeal against a High Court’s dismissal of their application to review a Sessions Court decision.

This is because the records of Appeal have yet to be finalised.

Following this, a further case management on May 22 was fixed by Court of Appeal deputy registrar Dr Syahliza Warnoh, who conducted the case management of the appeal today.

When contacted by Bernama, deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How and lawyer Teh See Khoon, who was representing Bung Mokhtar and Zizie Izette, both confirmed that a further case management date had been fixed pending the records of appeal.

On Sept 2 last year, the Sessions Court had ordered the Kinabatangan Member of Parliament and his wife to enter their defence on three charges of corruption amounting to RM2.8 million involving a RM150 million investment in Public Mutual Berhad unit trust.

On Dec 9 last year, High Court Judicial Commissioner Azhar Abdul Hamid dismissed the couple’s application to review that the Sessions Court decision, prompting them to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

This was after the judge allowed the prosecution’s preliminary objection to the duo’s review application.

The prosecution had argued that the duo should not file through a notice of motion but it should have been made by a letter to the High Court.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar was charged with two charges of accepting bribes of RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to obtain Felcra’s approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He is alleged to have accepted the bribes from Public Mutual Berhad’s investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through Zizie Izette at Public Bank Taman Melawati Branch here between 12.30 pm and 5 pm on June 12, 2015.

Bung Moktar was also charged with receiving RM337,500 in cash from Unit Amanah consultant Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar under the name of Zizie Izette for the same reason and at the same place on June 19, 2015.

Zizie Izette, meanwhile, is facing three charges of abetting her husband over the matter at the same place, date and time. - Bernama