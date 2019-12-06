No helicopter crash in Gopeng: Police

IPOH: Police have confirmed that had been no helicopter crash reported in Kampung Ulu Jelintoh, Gopeng near here today.

Kampar District Police Chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim in a statement said he received information from someone from the Orang Asli community on that matter at 10.50am.

He said on-site observations and checks with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) as well as the Royal Malaysian Police Air Force (PDRM) found that no such incident had taken place.

Meanwhile, a Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesperson said they also received calls from members of the Orang Asli community in the area.

“The fire department has not been able to confirm the incident as information is vague but the fire department will continue to monitor the situation until it is confirmed,“ he said.

Claims of a helicopter crash in the mountainous area of Ulu Jelintoh, Gopeng began circulating on WhatsApp this morning. — Bernama