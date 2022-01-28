No hike in domestic user electricity tariffs - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not raise electricity tariffs for the nine million domestic users in the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a Twitter post today, he said the government will continue with subsidies of more than RM700 million so that domestic consumers will not be affected.

The Energy Commission, in a statement today, said that the government on Jan 26 had agreed to maintain the current electricity tariff for domestic users in the Peninsula for the Regulatory Period 3 (RP3) from Feb 1 to Dec 31, 2024 under the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) mechanism.

It said the decision also applies to commercial and industrial users.

This tariff rate has been in use since Jan 1, 2014 when the IBR mechanism was introduced as a new policy in the setting of electricity tariffs. — Bernama