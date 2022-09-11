‘No huge impact from OPR hike’

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) recent revision of the overnight policy rate (OPR) will not have a major impact on the people such as increasing their housing loan repayments as it is merely a measure to prevent money from flowing out of the country and to control inflation, said Universiti Utara Malaysia economics professor Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan.

On Nov 3, BNM raised the OPR by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%. It was the fourth revision since May this year, when it raised the OPR to 2% from 1.75%, reportedly the lowest on record. This followed a 25bps cut in July 2020. It raised the OPR by another 25bps to 2.25% in July and hiked it up by yet another 25bps to 2.5% in September.

Kuperan said a higher OPR will result in lower spending such as buying houses and cars, or taking loans, adding that this is because people will wait for interest rates to fall before making such commitments to avoid an increase in their cost of living.

“If interest rates don’t go up, money will flow out of the country and the money supply could run out. To prevent this from happening, BNM has to raise interest rates.

“The general aim of higher interest rates is to reduce demand and money supply from the economy.”

He said the inflation rate in the country has generally been lower than most countries because of price controls imposed by the government on essential items.

Kuperan also said the actual inflation rate in the country is about 5% to 6% but this depends on the types of goods a consumer purchases.

He added that the period of “cheap money” has ended as central banks worldwide have been increasing interest rates, since it has been low over the last few years.

He said those who have loans that are not interest-protected will have to pay higher monthly instalments and this would mean their cost of living will rise, adding that the OPR is used by banks to borrow from one another overnight.

The banks will automatically pass on the higher cost of borrowing to their customers.

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak economist Dr Barjoyai Bardai said higher interest rates will impact the cost of borrowing for small businesses who will then pass it on to consumers, thus increasing the cost of living.

He said it is estimated that BNM will try to increase the OPR to 3.25% by next year, as it has been low. If the OPR remains low, BNM will have less ability to control the monetary policy or deal with inflation.

Barjoyai said BNM will keep increasing the OPR because it is a measure in its monetary policy planning.

“The OPR is a weapon used by the central bank to fight and control inflation. It also helps sweep away liquidity from the market, thus reducing inflation. The influence of a higher OPR will only be seen in the medium and long term, and not immediately.”

He added that a higher OPR will also help improve the ringgit’s value but this is being affected by the fact the US has been increasing its OPR by 75bps.

“With OPR being increased by 25bps, a person will pay about RM15 more in instalments on an RM100,000 loan,” he said.