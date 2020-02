PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has no idea if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council this Friday will be discussing the transition plan for prime minister’s post.

Dr Mahathir, who is PH chairman, also said he would not raise the issue in the meeting.

“I’m only going to be a chair,“ he quipped when speaking to reporters after launching the 2020 National Anti-Drugs month, here today.

Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Mahathir also reiterated his promise to handover the prime minister’s post after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which Malaysia is hosting in November.

“I have already said I am prepared to step down anytime I am asked to (step down).

“My promise is to step down, whatever decision is made, I will step down after the APEC meeting,” Dr Mahathir said.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday said he was willing to let Dr Mahathir lead the country until after the APEC summit, adding that a decision on the power transition issue will be made this Friday. - Bernama