KUCHING: Analysts observed that so far, the Wuhan coronavirus has no material impact on the shopping malls’ traffic but the impact to hotels is more material.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (AffinHwang Capital) had approached several Malaysian Real Estate Investment Trust (MREIT) managers to determine the severity of the impact on their business activities.

“Contrary to the chatter on social media / coffee shops, the retail-REIT managers have yet to notice any adverse impact from the coronavirus outbreak on their malls’ footfall.

“However, the managers attribute the current decline in shopping malls’ traffic to the post Lunar New Year lull and note that February is a seasonally weaker month. The managers expect footfall to pick up closer to the Hari Raya festival in May 2020,” it said.

On the other hand, the impact to the hotels is more material, but it is still difficult to ascertain the value at this juncture.

“For the MREITs under our survey, foreigners typically account for close to three-quarters of hotel occupancy in Malaysia.

“The managers are seeing cancellations of rooms and events bookings, but are unable to fully determine the magnitude of the decline.

“Based on preliminary observations, some managers are seeing cancellations of over 50% while others expect the cancellation rates to come in below 20%,” the research team said.

All in, AffinHwang Capital retained its ‘overweight’ rating on the sector. It also maintained its earnings forecasts on MREITs under its coverage.

“In general, we do not expect a significant worsening of the coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia and hence, the overall impact to MREITs’ earnings should be manageable.

"However, a prolonged or worsening of the outbreak, if materialised, may trigger a further cut in Bank Negara Malaysia's Overnight Policy Rate (OPR), which will in turn support the economy and MREITs' valuations, in our opinion," it said.