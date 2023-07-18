No imported candidate for Kuala Terengganu by-election: Ahmad Samsuri

MARANG: PAS will not be fielding an ‘imported’ candidate in the Aug 12 Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, said its vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

The Terengganu Menteri Besar said that the matter had not yet been finalised and did not rule out the possibility that the decision could change.

“There are many candidates at the moment, we are still refining the matter. The name of the incumbent, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, is on the list for now... we will decide in a day or two,“ he said at the groundbreaking for Yayasan Terengganu’s Sekolah Menengah IMTIAZ complex here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling for Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously with the six state polls on Aug 12.

On June 27, the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Ahmad Amzad of PAS in Kuala Terengganu during the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19 last year, after finding that the petitioner, Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong of Barisan Nasional (BN), had succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in the election for the seat.

On July 8, PAS decided that it will not appeal against the court’s decision. - Bernama