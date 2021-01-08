No incident of upstream rush of water in Cameron Highlands - Police

KUANTAN: Claims that there was an incident of upstream rush of water in Cameron Highlands as depicted in a video that has gone viral on social media are not true, said Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah.

He said recording of the clip lasting about two minutes that was spread on WhatsApp and Facebook since yesterday, is believed to have happened in Indonesia.

“I hope those who received the video will not viral it because it will only aggravate things in the current situation where several states have been hit by floods,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid also denied viral allegations on social media claiming that TNB had released water from its dams in Cameron Highlands and that this had caused a worsening of floods in Lipis, Pahang.

“No water was released by dams managed by TNB. We ask those who want to spread any information to first refer to official TNB statements so as not to confuse the public,” he said. -Bernama