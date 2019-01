PUTRAJAYA: There is no change in the rental rate for Block F and Block G of the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) quarters at Precinct 11 here, said PPj president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

He said, after discussing the matter with the Federal Territories Ministry, decided not to increase the rate of its quarters at Precinct 11 due to current circumstances

Yesterday, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, on a posting in his Facebook, claimed that the rental rate of the PPj quarters at Block F and G had been increased from RM400 to RM800 a month and also posted images on the notification of the new rate.

The notice stated that the new rental rate for PPj quarters at Block F (Level 1 to 16) is RM800, while Block G (Ground level and first floor) is RM800 ,Level Two (RM700) and Level 3 and 4 (RM600). — Bernama