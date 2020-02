KUALA LUMPUR: Checks on cement prices by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) found no price hikes at the manufacturing level.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in a statement today said the inspections were made following complaints received from the Johor Master Builders Association (JMBA) and via social media over an alleged cement price hike of about 20% to 50%.

“Responding to the complaint, the ministry’s Enforcement Division started its inspections since Feb 3, 2020, by visiting the complainants, factories and issued the Notice 21 provided under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) to relevant industry players to provide the information required by the ministry.

“From the response of Notice 21 AKHAP 2011 on the four major cement manufacturers, it was found that there was no price increase at the cement manufacturing stage,“ he said, adding that the four main cement manufacturers are Slag Cement (Southern) Sdn Bhd, Lafarge Cement Sdn Bhd, Holcim (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and YTL Perak Hanjoong Simen Sdn Bhd.

Saifuddin said based on the year-to-year price comparison of the four manufacturers from 2017 until now, it was found that there was a decline in prices and costs for cement at the manufacturing level, adding that the ministry’s enforcement division would provide a detailed report after a thorough investigation was conducted at market level.

The ministry also advised the public not to speculate or spread the news without facts or evidence.

Those with information, evidence or want to assist with the investigation can contact KPDNHEP through its complaint channel via email at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my; call centre 1800 886 800; Ez ADU smartphone application or Enforcement Command Center (ECC) 03-8882 6245/6088. — Bernama