No indication PM lost majority support — Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no indication that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has lost the support of the majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

Following that, he said the 25 motions of no-confidence and two motions of confidence listed as the 26th item and 27th item in today’s Order Paper, are not matters that need to be expedited.

“I would like to clarify that we are subject to Standing Orders 14 and 15 (1) that clearly state that government business should take precedence over other businesses as there is no indication that Yang Berhormat Pagoh has lost the support.

“The government is of the view that these motions of no-confidence and confidence are specific in nature and in the public interest, I believe the Dewan is of the view that there is no urgency in this,” he said.

He was answering a question from Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) who wanted to know when 25 motions of no-confidence and two motions of confidence would be tabled, debated and voted during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

However, Takiyuddin said there should be no issue for any party to show support to any individual among the members of the Dewan Rakyat to become prime minister. — Bernama