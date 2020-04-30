No information on reopening of Masjidil Haram and Nabawi Mosque: Dr Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no information regarding the reopening of the Masjidil Haram (Grand Mosque) and the Nabawi Mosque on the eighth day of Ramadan (tomorrow), as claimed by a viral message, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix).

Zulkifli said he had contacted Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan with regards to the claim which was circulated on social media.

“I called the Saudi Ambassador at noon today and asked him about the matter, and he said he does not have the information and so far, based on the latest directive, there is no reopening.

“He also shared that Makkah and Madinah are still under lockdown and only workers and those few people including imams who are on duty at the mosques,” he said in an exclusive interview ‘Ramadan Kali Ini’ (This Ramadan) programme aired on Bernama Radio today.

Today, a message was circulated on social media, claiming that the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced the reopening of the Masjidil Haram and the Nabawi Mosque on the eight of Ramadan along with guidelines and standard operating procedures to be adhered to.

Saudi Arabia decided to suspend umrah pilgrimage to Makkah and visits to the Nabawi Mosque in Madinah at the end of February in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The kingdom halted all international flights in the mid of March as well as barred movement to and from several cities including Makkah and Madinah to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, on the reopening of mosques and suraus for religious activities including Friday and congregational prayers, Zulkifli said it depends on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) recommendations.

He said they are currently in discussion to formulate guidelines for congregational prayers.

Zulkifli said it includes Aidlifitri prayers should the Movement Control Order (MCO), scheduled to end on May 12, is extended beyond the festivity.

On March 13, the government decided to suspend all activities at mosques and suraus including Friday and congregational prayers until MCO has been lifted. — Bernama