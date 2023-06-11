No injuries, untoward incidents in Subang Parade mall flood: Management company

KUALA LUMPUR: No injuries or untoward incidents were reported from the flash flood incident at the Subang Parade Shopping Centre’s lower ground floor in Subang Jaya, near here, today.

Hektar Property Services Sdn Bhd, the mall’s building management company, said in a statement tonight that it is actively working to rectify the situation and ensure the safety of its shoppers and visitors.

“We want to emphasise that our team on the ground is following necessary protocols and standard operating procedures to adhere to this adverse situation.

“We understand the inconvenience this may have caused and we sincerely apologise for any disruptions. We are making every effort to bring Subang Parade back to its vibrant and welcoming state,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said a distress call was received at 8.39 pm.

He said the basement level of the shopping centre was affected before floodwaters began receding later.

“An electrical shop at the basement level was affected by the floods,” he said in a statement. - Bernama