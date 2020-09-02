No investigation paper open on 101 direct-nego projects - Azam

MALACCA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) has yet to open any investigation paper on 101 direction negotiation projects approved under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix) said this was because MACC was still analysing all the projects concerned for elements of corruption or otherwise.

“Under the practice of the Treasury, there are three methods to issue tender for a certain project and one of them is through direct negotiation.

“We are now studying the list of companies which received the projects and to evaluate if there are elements of corruption in the negotiation,” he said.

He said this at a question and answer session during an Anti-Corruption Programme with Southern Zone Media here today.

On Aug 24, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat that PH in its 22-month administration approved 101 government projects or procurements valued at RM6.61 billion through direct negotiation.

In another development, Azam said from 2015 to Aug 2020, MACC Melaka received 1,196 tip-offs on corruption and abuse of power from members of the public

He said from the total, 427 files were opened and 119 civil servants were arrested and charged in court for abusing their positions to seek gratification. — Bernama