No issue driving with sunglasses on, say police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police today dismissed a viral WhatsApp message that alleged they are issuing summonses to motorists who wear sunglasses while driving.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said the allegation is unfounded and false.

The message alleged that any driver of a car or lorry caught for wearing sunglasses while behind the wheel will be issued a summons for RM500 without recourse for compounding the offence.

“The messenger also said that he himself had been issued such a summons for the (alleged) offence,” Mohd Nadzri said in a statement.

He said there is no provision in the law that classifies driving vehicles while wearing sunglasses as an offence.

Mohd Nadzri advised the public to stop circulating false messages and to ensure the authenticity of any message before uploading or sharing it on social media. — Bernama