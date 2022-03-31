No landslide in Taman Melati, only soil movement due to road repair works

KUALA LUMPUR: The soil movement incident that occurred at Jalan Kolam Air, Kampung Warisan, Taman Melati, near here yesterday evening, was due to road repair work leading to the Klang Gates Dam, said Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak.

He said investigations carried out with Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) found a house, occupied by a couple and their two children, was not damaged and that only construction debris and soil had affected the backyard of the house.

“The MPAJ engineer established that no landslide occurred. There were no casualties or damage to property in the incident,” he told Bernama here today.

He said in the 6.25 pm incident yesterday (March 30), heavy rain had caused construction debris and soil to overflow behind the house.

The police were alerted on the incident by the couple, he said, adding only the husband and wife were at home while their children were at work.

Mohamad Farouk said police had advised the occupants of the house to evacuate temporarily for their safety, and the couple agreed to do so and that the family would put up at their relative’s house.

He also advised the public and owners of houses built on hills to always be alert to unpredictable weather conditions and be careful of landslides due to heavy rain. - Bernama