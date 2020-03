PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Times Square Management Corporation has denied that a large group of Chinese tourists had checked into the service apartments at Berjaya Times Square on March 4 or 5.

A statement was issued by Berjaya Times Square Management Corporation chairman Derek Chin, after an audio recording had gone viral on social media on Thursday (Mar 5) evening, claiming that 40 Chinese nationals from Covid-19 affected areas in Fujian and Sichuan, had checked in at the property’s service apartments.

Chin said that the recording was of a man speaking in Mandarin.

“As soon as the audio recording appeared on social media platforms and chat groups, an immediate investigation was conducted to verify if there was any truth to the content.

“A review of records of all guests at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, was able to confirm that no large group of Chinese tourists had checked in at the hotel over the past two days,“ he said on Friday.

“We can hereby confirm that there is no truth whatsoever to this audio recording concerning Berjaya Times Square and we urge the public not to believe it or be unduly alarmed by this piece of fake news,” he said.

Chin said that a police report had been lodged regarding the matter and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was notified.

Security personnel had also reviewed all CCTV surveillance videos at both the entrances of the property’s service suites and were able to confirm no large influx of Chinese visitors to its two service suite towers or any large gatherings of Chinese visitors at its lobby areas.

“We wish to assure our guests and visitors to Berjaya Times Square Shopping Mall and Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, and occupants of the service suites at Berjaya Times Square, that your well-being is of

utmost priority to the Management Corporation.

“Our staff remain vigilant at all times to ensure that your health and safety are not compromised in any way,” Chin said.

He also added that common areas in the shopping mall and hotel at Berjaya Times Square are cleaned and disinfected daily.

“We will continue with such precautionary measures and monitor the situation until such time when the Covid-19 outbreak is no longer a threat,“ he added.