No laughing matter doing stand-up comedy

FAILING to tickle your audience, as comedian Douglas Lim discovered at age 30, is no laughing matter.

It was during his debut in stand-up comedy and he couldn’t even entice a snigger, much less a polite and, perhaps, a face-saving nod of approval.

“It was the night of a major sports event and everyone was distracted. The venue was the Beach Club at Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur. I did badly,” Lim told theSun in a recent interview on Zoom.

Now, 14 years on, he has put that nightmare behind him having built up quite a following with his wisecracks on everything from the peccadilloes of politicians to taps running dry.

“Looking back, I now realise that I was naive. Under similar circumstances I wouldn’t do it now. The gig was never going to succeed,” he said.

Lim explained that stand-up comedy is a demanding art form for both the performer and the audience.

“The audience must be invested in the performer who needs to form a relationship with his audience,” he said.

“There must not be any distraction. Back then, there was a shark swimming in a large tank. The context was all wrong. There were too many distractions,” he added.

Lim conceded that he was also naive, assuming that all he needed were good jokes.

Rather than throw in the towel, he learned to fine-tune his material following in the footsteps of his idol Eddie Murphy.

“I had a VHS tape of him called Raw. He was in a red leather suit just shooting jokes with a lot of attitude. The way he crafted his comedy and the attitude he brought on stage were refreshing,” he added.

Ironically, Lim never had any training in stand-up comedy. He began life as a singer and songwriter.

However, he did go through an apprenticeship, learning on the job and reading many books about how to make people laugh.

His first big break came in the 1990s when he was cast in the local sitcom called Kopitiam. His wit won him many fans.

But it was his more recent spoofs that made Douglas Lim a household name. A recent parody was that of a press conference about a kiss that was hosted by the former head honcho of the country’s largest transport company.

Among other hilarious takes were the constant water cuts in Selangor and the removal of penile foreskin that he wittily named “Selalu Kena Potong” (always got cut).

While nothing is off limits for comedians, Lim draws the line on touchy issues.

“The context, time and place are important too. We’d weigh the pros and cons. If I can make nine individuals laugh and one annoyed, too bad. I’d go for it,” he said.

However, in a country like Malaysia where there are many sensitive issues and fragile egos, there is a line that Lim does not cross.

“I do have plenty of jokes about such issues and people but I don’t do them,” he said.

The key for Lim is to observe and look for the funny side of an event or issue.

“It has to be something odd that also evokes emotions. If it does not carry a message, it won’t elicit a response,” he said.

For instance, he said he could see the funny side of a man with a tongkat walking slowly down the street, looking at his watch and sighing.

“This evokes an emotion because the old man is irritated at how slow he is,” he explained.

He is also very clear about his role as “only an entertainer”, unlike others who have turned into activists.

“All I want is to make people laugh,” he added.