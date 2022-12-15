No law to regulate Airbnb, Malacca State Assembly told

MALACCA: The Malacca State Assembly was today told that the absence of a specific law to regulate the operation of Airbnb ( a service that lets property owners rent out their spaces to travelers looking for a place to stay) makes it difficult for the state government to monitor various issues related to the service, especially on the safety of guests.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis hoped that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) would look into the matter as there is no law requiring the registration of Airbnb operators.

“We cannot monitor matters related to safety, insurance and cleanliness of the Airbnb,“ he said in response to a supplementary question by Low Chee Leong (PH-Kota Laksamana) on the status of Airbnb registration in the state.

To an original question from Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (PN-Sungai Udang) on efforts to revive the hotel industry, Muhammad Jailani said it could be done through the recruitment of workforce, especially from outside the state, through the ‘internship’ programme. - Bernama