No letter from Mohammaddin on leaving Bersatu: Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: Bersatu secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, said that he has yet to receive a letter from Lahad Datu Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix), regarding his announcement to quit the party.

“I have not received any letter from him (Mohamaddin). He announced it... you know, sometimes people have all sort of feelings,” he said, commenting on Mohamaddin’s announcement today that he has quit Bersatu, less than a year after he joined the party after exiting Parti Warisan (Warisan) last year.

Mohamaddin was reported to have said that he decided to quit because he was not given the role and trust to strengthen the party, especially at the grassroots level in the Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency and Segama state constituency, after more than six months with Bersatu.

Hamzah, who is also Home Minister, said this to the media after the appreciation ceremony of the COVID-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP Enforcement and Compliance Coordinating Committee (JKPS), which was set up on June 25 last year to mobilise the ‘Op Patuh’ to enforce the MCO.

According to Hamzah, Mohamaddin, who is also the Segama assemblyman, had sent him a message earlier this morning to discuss the matter.

“He sent me a message this morning... I will talk to him because he said he wanted to talk to me,” he said.

On Oct 30 last year, Mohamaddin announced that he was leaving Warisan, before joining Bersatu on Nov 26 last year. — Bernama