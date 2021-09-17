No long queues after all at RTD counters

PETALING JAYA: The process of renewing driving licences and vehicle road tax was smooth, although a surge in the number of transactions had been anticipated.

The expected long queues and endless hours of waiting did not materialise.

Muhammad Farhan Salimi, who was at the Road Transport Department (RTD) branch here on Wednesday to have his road tax renewed, said it took only 10 minutes.

“Come early and you will beat the human traffic,” Muhammad Farhan told theSun.

He also expressed gratitude to the officers for speeding up the process.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong had announced on Sept 3 that those who have yet to renew their driving licence and road tax have until Dec 31 to do so, extending an earlier deadline set by the department that was due to expire on Sept 30.

The renewal of road tax and driving licence was halted for an extended period because of the movement control order implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The government had announced that those with expired licences and road tax would still be allowed to drive.

However, insurance coverage is still essential and vehicle owners are advised to display the insurance cover note on their cars.

But with the easing of restrictions over the past few weeks, vehicle owners have been urged to renew their licences.

Selangor department director Nazli Md Taib said all branches across the country have been opened.

However, strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP), such as social distancing and wearing of face masks, are required.

Applicants must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before they are allowed at the counter.

Matthew Sia, 21, was disappointed that he could not upgrade his probationary driving licence because he had yet to receive his second dose of the vaccine.

Nazli said Wee had directed the department to implement the queue number system as only a limited number of people will be served each day.

E-hailing driver Shakira Abdullah said she could not renew her licence when she went on Monday at 3pm because she was told the queue numbers were not available.

Those who don’t want to queue can apply for their road tax renewal on the MyEG portal (https://www.myeg.com.my/services/jpj) or visit the post office for their licence renewal.

At the post office, a driver’s licence can be renewed for a minimum of a year and a maximum of five years.

Those whose licences have lapsed for three years or more will have to sit for another test to qualify for a new licence.

This can only be conducted at the department.

Further information is available on www.jpj.gov.my