No M’sian citizens affected in gas pipe explosion and bus accident in Egypt

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians were affected in the two incidents in Egypt – a massive gas pipeline explosion in Nasr City, Cairo, on Thursday and an accident involving a bus in Aswan on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry, in confirming this, said the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo had been in touch with Malaysians, especially students staying around Nasr City, to ensure their safety.

Malaysians are also advised to be vigilant and take care of their safety, said the ministry in a statement Thursday night.

Those in need of consular assistance are requested to contact the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt 21, Al Aanab Street, Mohandessine, Giza; contact via Tel: +201200276388 or Email: mwcairo@kln.gov.my.

According to Egyptian media reports, an explosion near the Al-Ahly Club in Nasr City caused a large fire, and an accident involving a bus and a lorry in Aswan killed 10 people including five foreign tourists. — Bernama