No M’sians involved in Bangkok mall shooting – Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand

BANGKOK: There were no Malaysians involved in the shooting at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon Mall on Tuesday, which killed two individuals and injured five others.

Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel, said the embassy is monitoring the situation closely.

“The embassy is monitoring the situation closely. Malaysians affected by the incident may seek assistance by contacting the embassy,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Thai police confirmed that two individuals — a Chinese and a Myanmar nationals — died and five people were injured in the shooting.

The death toll in the shooting has been clarified as two, down from the three initially reported.

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol said a 34-year-old Chinese woman died at the scene, while a Myanmar national working in the department store, who was seriously injured, died at the hospital later.

He said police arrested a 14-year-old suspect armed with a handgun on the third floor of the mall.

“The suspect surrendered his firearm,” he told reporters when he visited the scene.

He said the suspect has a history of mental health problems.

Torsak said the injured victims, comprising one Laotian, one Chinese national, and three Thai nationals, are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin offered condolences to families of the victims.

“I would like to offer my support to the families of the deceased and all those who were injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke stated that the ministry is closely coordinating with the embassies involved to offer support and assistance to the affected families.

“While the case is still under investigation and some details cannot be shared, please be assured that appropriate measures are being taken.

“The government’s priority is to ensure the safety of both Thais and foreigners, and to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

Kanchana expressed her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. Additionally, she wished for a swift and full recovery of those injured in the tragedy.

In Oct 6 last year, at least 36 people were killed in a gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province. It was the country’s deadliest incident of its kind. - Bernama