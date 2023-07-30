No M’sians involved in firework warehouse blast in Narathiwat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla, has confirmed that no Malaysians so far were involved in a firework explosion in Mundok, Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, Thailand yesterday.

The ministry, in a statement, said that based on early reports, the explosion took place in a warehouse storing fireworks and firecrackers, which caused nine deaths while 114 people were reportedly injured.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla is in close contact with the local authorities for the latest developments.

“Malaysians who require any consular assistance can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla at +6674311062 or +66936570707 (for emergencies) or via email mwsongkhla@kln.gov.my.

“Any latest development regarding this incident will be notified from time to time,” the statement read.

Narathiwat Governor Sanan Pongaksorn earlier reportedly said that the explosion at 3.30 pm (local time) happened at Mundok Market, a popular shopping destination for Malaysians. - Bernama