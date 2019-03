PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysian student was affected by the recent earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia, according to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix).

In a statement today, he said this information was obtained from the Indonesian chapter of Education Malaysia and the Malaysian Embassy office in Jakarta.

According to Maszlee, there was no Malaysian student residing in Lombok or West Nusa Tenggara.

“The nearest Malaysian student to Lombok is in Bali, which is 172km away,” he said, adding that there were 137 Malaysian students pursuing studies at the Universitas Udaya, Bali.

Maszlee, however, said the embassy and Education Malaysia would continue monitoring the situation.

“I wish to convey my condolences to the families of the victims and I hope that Malaysian students in Indonesia will be careful and follow all instructions given by the local authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra in a statement today confirmed that two Malaysian women – Datin Tai Siew Kim and Lim Sai Wah – were killed in the quake-triggered landslide in Lombok.

It said seven Malaysian were injured and currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, while 13 others were safe.

They were the 22 Malaysians who were at the Tiu Kelep Senaru waterfall when the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 3.07pm local time Sunday.

According to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said the earthquake was followed by an aftershock of 5.2-magnitude. — Bernama