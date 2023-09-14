No Malaysians affected by devastating flood in Libya

PUTRAJAYA: There have been no reports of Malaysian citizens affected by the floods in eastern region of Libya as of today, the Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The ministry in a statement Thursday said the two Malaysians who are residing in Marsa El Brega have been successfully contacted and were confirmed to be safe.

The ministry is also closely monitoring the post-Typhoon Daniel developments.

The devastating storm had led to the rupture of two dams in the city of Derna, resulting in a significant flood that has tragically claimed the lives of over 8,000 individuals, with an additional 10,000 still reported as missing.

The flood casualties are expected to continue rising as search and rescue operations persist.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all the victims and their families affected by Typhoon Daniel,” the statement read.

In light of the temporary closure of the Malaysian Embassy in Libya since 2014, Malaysian nationals in Libya seeking guidance may contact the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo at Malaysia Hall Abbasiyah, No. 26, Sabeel Al Khazhindar Street Abbasiyah, Cairo, Egypt at (+2) 012 0027 6388 (duty officer), or Tel: +202 4858677/+202 4829449, or email: mwcairo@kln.gov.my. -Bernama