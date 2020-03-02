No Malaysians affected in Manila hostage incident: Malaysian Embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysians were affected in the shooting and hostage incident at a shopping mall in Manila in the Philippines, today.

First Secretary and Head of Chancery of the Malaysian Embassy in the Philippines, Ridzwan Shahabudin, said the current situation in Manila is generally safe.

“I wish to clarify that we have been informed by the Philippine National Police through our Police Attache Office that no Malaysian has been reportedly affected in the incident, thus far,” he said in an email reply to Bernama, here today.

Foreign media reported that a gunman is holding some 30 people as hostages at the popular V-Mall in San Juan’s Greenhills commercial district. The suspect is said to be a former security guard.

At least one person has been shot and taken to hospital, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora was reported as telling the media. - Bernama