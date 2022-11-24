No Malaysians affected in Türkiye earthquake

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia extends its condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Türkiye and those affected by the earthquake that struck the Duzce province on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement last night said so far no Malaysians were affected in the incident.

The media reported that an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale occurred on Wednesday, at 4.08 am (9.08 am Malaysia Time) in the Duzce province, southwest Turkiye about 200km east of Istanbul, injuring 93 people and causing severe damage to the infrastructure.

According to the statement, the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara and the Malaysian Consulate General in Istanbul will continue to monitor the situation and will be in constant contact with local authorities to obtain the latest information.

Malaysian citizens in Türkiye, especially in Duzce, were advised to take precautionary measures and always follow the latest developments regarding the disaster and comply with the advice of local authorities.

Malaysians in Türkiye are also required to register with the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara or the Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara can be contacted via phone number: +(90) 312 4463547/ 48 (General Enquiries/Emergencies)/+(90) 534 4571006 (after working hours) Email: mwankara@kln.gov.my.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul can be contacted at: +(90) 212 9891001/ 09 (General Enquiries/Emergencies)/ +(90) 551 7112174 (after working hours) Email: mwistanbul@kln.gov.my. - Bernama