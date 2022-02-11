No Malaysians killed in Itaewon tragedy: Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed today that no Malaysians were killed in the Halloween stampede in Seoul last Saturday.

Caretaker minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah added that one Malaysian female who was reported injured during the deadly Halloween surge in Itaewon received outpatient treatment at Joogang University Hospital in Seoul and her condition has been reported as stable.

The Malaysian embassy has since contacted her parents and provided assistance in their travel arrangements to Seoul.

“The embassy will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates from time to time,” he said in a statement.

Malaysians who were affected by the incident and in need of consular assistance have been advised to contact the embassy in Seoul by telephone at 00(822) 795 9203 / 2077-8600, +82 010 8974 8699 (emergency line after 5 pm or on public holidays) or email mwseoul@kln.gov.my.

More than 150 people were killed in the stampede last Saturday.

A Thai student, aged 27, was among those who were killed during the incident. - Bernama