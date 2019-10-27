No mandate for backdoor government: Malacca Bersatu

MALACCA: The Malacca Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders stressed that they have not received any mandate from the top leadership to conduct discussions to form a state government with the opposition, according to its chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix).

As such, Mohd Redzuan, who is also Minister of Entrepreneur Development, said Malacca Bersatu would stand firmly together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties to form a government in the state in fulfilling the trust and duty given by the people at the last general election.

‘’PH has its own joint principle of changing the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, so there is no issue of wanting to change the government through the back door (with BN), there is no discussion at all at the highest level, these are all empty talks by people with interest.

‘’Maybe there is an attempt to reap support or certain posts. We cannot run away from the people’s mandate by changing the government in an undemocratic way. Malacca Bersatu stands firm with the leadership of Chief Minister Adly Zahari,’’ he told Bernama here today.

On Friday, a news portal reported that there allegedly existed a move to replace the leadership of Adly through the formation of a backdoor government via the co-operations of two state government executive councillors (exco) who were not named.

Mohd Redzuan said the Malacca government headed by PH had implemented almost all of its manifesto and carried out numerous initiatives to give a better life to the people, so it is an illogical action to change a government which had functioned well to look after the people.

On the meeting of Malacca Bersatu deputy chief Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen with Umno representatives recently, Mohd Redzuan said the meeting was made on a personal capacity and not on behalf of Bersatu.

He said Bersatu had no problem over its leaders meeting with anybody including opposition leaders in their personal capacities especially in discussing on matters linked to the good of the people, state and country.

‘’It is a personal right to meet, drink coffee and exchange ideas and does not mean he is bearing the symbol of Bersatu, if I want to, I can also meet (Malacca opposition chief) (Datuk Seri) Idris (Haron), can meet (Datuk Seri) Najib (Abdul Razak), the issue of plotting to change the government does not arise,’’ he said.

Asked on an allegation by Idris yesterday that Adly was weak and could not manage his excos and was at the mercy of DAP, Mohd Redzuan said he did not see such things taking place in the state government.

‘’Indeed, Adly has his challenges because we (PH component parties) are from various backgrounds but we support him (Adly) and whatever we need to raise, we discuss together at a PH platform to help him strengthen the state government’s administration,’’ he said. - Bernama