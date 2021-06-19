No manufacturing operations at section 15 brewery - Police

SHAH ALAM: Police today clarified that there has been no manufacturing operations carried out by a brewery in Section 15, here, since June 1.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the results of his team’s monitoring at

7.40pm yesterday at the brewery, found that no manufacturing was carried out.

Baharudin said the smoke emitted from one of its chimneys was steam from the process of heating a raw material that resembled wheat or yeast.

“This material needs to be heated to ensure it is not damaged during the shutdown of plant operations. Steam or smoke needs to be released to prevent an explosion.

“This process is called ‘Placing Manufacturing Equipment in Standing State’ as informed in the letter of permission to place the brewery equipment in standby mode from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry,“ he said in a statement.

He said this following a 40-second video that is circulating on Facebook which stated that a brewery in Section 15 here, is still operating based on smoke emitted.

-Bernama