No medical officer shortage crisis in HKL, HTA: MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no shortage crisis involving medical officers at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) here, the Health Ministry said today.

The ministry said this in a statement today to clarify a letter sent by HKL and which has gone viral that both hospitals were experiencing a shortage of medical officers following a movement of junior doctors (floaters) out of the hospitals from July 18.

MOH said transfers out of HKL medical officers were a normal procedure to implement instructions and to process applications for the transfer of officers from time to time.

“The letter issued by the HKL management is meant to implement internal restructuring to ensure the health delivery system, in particular at HTA’s Emergency Department, continues to run smoothly.

“In line with the transfers out of medical officers from HKL and HTA on July 18, 2022, MOH is also planning to transfer in medical officers from other states to HKL and HTA on the same date as replacements,” the statement read. - Bernama