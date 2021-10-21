No meeting on dissolution of state assembly -CM Office

KUCHING: No meeting to be called by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on the dissolution of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly today or tomorrow.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement issued today said this in response to media reports on the purported announcement by Abang Johari on the dissolution of the state assembly today.

“This office wishes to clarify that no such meeting is scheduled to happen for now or tomorrow as reported,” it said.

Yesterday, several media reports quoting sources claimed that the state assembly will be dissolved today to pave the way for the 12th Sarawak state election.

On July 31, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proclaimed a six-month emergency in Sarawak from Aug 2, 2021, to Feb 2, 2022, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, thus suspending the state election for that period.

-Bernama