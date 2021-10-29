No meeting with Agong yesterday - Abang Johari

KUCHING: There was no audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the 12th Sarawak state election (PRN12) yesterday, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said he only had the opportunity to meet Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah earlier.

“There was no meeting (with Yang di-Pertuan Agong). Just a meeting with the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong (earlier).

“Our Agong had just returned home, so the Agong would like to look at the information (to evaluate) and after that the Yang Dipertua Negeri (Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud) would seek an audience with the Agong,” he told reporters after attending an event here today.

He said when asked whether he had met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to discuss the Sarawak state election yesterday.

In August, the emergency was extended in Sarawak to curb the spread of Covid-19 following a sharp rise of Covid-19 cases and as such 12th state election could not be held even though the term of the State Legislative Assembly had expired in June.

The state of emergency in Sarawak is scheduled to end on Feb 2 2022.- Bernama