No Merdeka parade this year, Ismail anticipates

PETALING JAYA: Those hoping to witness the annual National Day parade will be disappointed to find out that there will most likely not be one this year.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic, noting that thousands could be at risk of contracting the virus if the government was to allow such a huge gathering.

“Firstly, if we look, these parades usually involve a large gathering, in the thousands even. Secondly, it is impossible to have social distancing, not only among the participants, but the attendees as well.

“Perhaps, among the VIPs it is easier to control, but those who come on their own, and gather by the roadside, it is very hard to control.

“Which is why as of today, there is no permission yet for a Merdeka parade,” he said in his daily non-heath Covid-19 press briefing in Putrajaya today.

Ismail was asked if the government would allow the organising of any celebrations, including the traditional parade, to celebrate the country’s independence.

According to the senior minister, other programmes in conjunction with National Day that do not involve large gatherings of people might be considered.

This included flying and displaying of the Jalur Gemilang, and other events throughout the month of August.

He said the matter would be ironed out by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, before any announcement is made in the near future.

“Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will announce further detail soon. If any of the programmes are allowed to take place, the minister will also explain the SOP then,” he said.

For the record, Malaysia is currently under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which lasts until Aug 31.

Merdeka Day is a grand affair for Malaysians, with thousands usually gathering in various spots nationwide to catch fireworks display and attend countdown events at midnight, besides witnessing the parade and procession, typically in Dataran Merdeka.