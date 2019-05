KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not include more food items to the current “Festive Season Price Control List” for Hari Raya, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“It will be maintained at 27 food items. In future, we will have to study it because to fix the ceiling price of an item, we will have to look into several factors.

“For example, there has to sufficient supply and the price of the item has to be consistent. Otherwise, it will be tough to control items with fluctuating prices,“ he told a press conference after attending an event at Giant Hypermarket in Batu Caves today.

The ministry had recently listed 27 types of goods under its price control scheme for 30 days starting May 21. Among the items are long beans, groundnuts, dried chili and kembong fish.

Saifuddin said he was satisfied with the prices of the 27 goods sold nationwide, adding that traders have been adhering to the prices listed by the ministry.

“I am happy that traders have not increased the price of items to more than the ceiling prices.”

After checking items at the hypermarket, he said the price of chicken was RM5.99 per kg compared to the RM7.50 ceiling price.

Nonetheless, he added, there had been grouses from certain traders outside the Klang Valley who said some had sold chicken at RM3.99.

“I see this is good for consumers (from a competition perspective). We have the Malaysian Competition Commission, and as long as the price is not beyond the ceiling, it’s fine. We do not have plans to place a minimum price for chicken,“ he said.

He added that throughout the month, checks will be conducted to ensure traders follow the ceiling price for essential goods.

Asked if the ministry had come up with a mechanism on the targeted petrol subsidy for the low-income or B40 group, he said that it was in the final stages and will be presented to the Cabinet soon.

“As far as preparation (on the mechanism) is concerned, we are almost there,“ he said.