No more approvals for procurements without tender: Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that approvals for government procurements under his leadership can no longer be conducted without tender.

Speaking at a gathering with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today, Anwar said the government under his leadership could not continue to allow leakages and corruption.

“There can no longer be procurements approvals without tender.

“Therefore, I would like to call on all of you to work together as a team. Let’s be committed to save our country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said when he was in charge of the Ministry of Finance, he had given instructions not to allow his family members or close friends to have interests in government-related projects.

Anwar, who was sworn in as the Prime Minister last Nov 24, said he was not interested in ”digging” the problems of the previous government, but to focus on working to improve the people’s lives.

“The people’s lives, in general, are not as bad as in some countries, but they are in a rather difficult situation.

“I’m not interested in digging up old stories...what’s important is the future, what we can and should do in preparing ourselves for the future,” he said.

Also present at the gathering were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun. - Bernama