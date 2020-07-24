No more awards, please: Sugu Pavithra

IPOH: Popular YouTube couple S. Pavithra and M. Sugu have decided not to accept any more awards following the recent misunderstanding in their family.

Pavithra, 28, who was recently recognised as this year’s Ipoh City Icon by the Ipoh City Council, said both of them only wanted to focus on creating videos on cooking as usual for their YouTube channel.

“I don’t deserve to receive the icon recognition or any other awards from now on.

“There are a lot of people who are more talented in various fields and deserve to be awarded the recognition. So please don’t choose us,” she told reporters when met at the Sessions Court ,here, today.

Sugu, 29, was earlier charged with possessing a dangerous weapon and assaulting his wife, on Tuesday.

The mother of two said their decision not to receive any more awards was to avoid jealousy from other people to the extent of creating misunderstanding in the family.

Pavithra said she has forgiven her husband and they planned to live a normal life as they used to, without any involvement with politicians.

On July 21, Sugu, believed to be under the influence of alcohol and seen carrying a sickle while looking for his sister-in-law, was arrested by police outside the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s maternity ward.

The incident is said to have been caused by a misunderstanding between the couple regarding a function which took place in Ipoh on Monday. — Bernama